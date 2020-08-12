-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
My goals in the position. Coal taxes built modern day Wyoming. It also built the largest government per capita in the U.S. Without the coal taxes we are used to Wyoming must decide whether to raise taxes or cut government. I think we must right size the government, which will lower the tax and regulatory burden.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
It is clear fossil fuels cannot be depended on to the extent they have been for tax revenue. Therefore, we must rethink how we can move to a more diversified Wyoming. I would like to see Wyoming's investment money be used for new and existing business loans. Wyoming has a substantial investment portfolio. I have heard as much as $28 billion. Instead of investing in businesses outside of Wyoming through Wall Street, we should allocate that money to Wyoming businesses through a state bank like North Dakota does.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
If Wyoming used its investment money through a state bank to provide low interest business loans I think businesses would pop up all over the state. A $10-billion infusion of capital into Wyoming would ignite the engines of capitalism which in turn would provide a major revenue stream with sales and use taxes. As far as cuts go, the whole government must be audited to find what can be removed or made more efficient.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
We should follow the recommendations of the health professionals with masks, social distancing, and testing. We can do this without shutting down our economy any further.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
I am a mixed animal veterinarian. I am used to being accessible and accountable. I solve problems everyday. I look forward to helping people with any problem they may have. Please go to RammellforWyoming.com to learn more about me.
