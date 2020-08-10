-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
My name is Fred Baldwin and I am running for re-election to Wyoming Senate District 14 which encompasses parts of four counties including Sweetwater, Uinta, Lincoln, and Sublette counties. I have served one term in the Senate and previously served a term in the Wyoming House of Representatives. I have served on a variety of task forces as well as chaired a select committee on medical residencies. The most recent task force has been the Governor's Task Force on Opioid Addiction. The committees I have served on include Labor/Health/Social Services, Transportaion/Military Affairs, Travel/Recreation/Wildlife and Revenue. Additionally I serve as a commissioner on the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education. My experience and knowledge have prepared me to work through the challenges that immediately lie ahead. Legislative work requires thoughtful consideration of all proposals and detailed study to avoid unintended consequences of seemingly good legislation. It also requires consideration of all testimony presented with an open mind and a willingness to work with all other legislators to find solutions. I have that ability and ask for your vote on Aug. 18 to keep Wyoming moving ahead.
-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
My goals as a senator in District 14 is to continue the work I have done in the last six years to improve access to health care, reduce prescription drug costs, control medical costs such as the high costs of medical transportation. We have made great strides in medical licensing interstate compacts to make access better for all Wyoming patients and have worked to make medical professionals able to work at their full abilities and scopes of practice. There is much left to be done. Right now my immediate goal is to improve how we respond to crises such as COVID19 and to get Wyoming back on track to protect our families and businesses.
-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
Our economy for many years has depended on the mineral industries to pay for all that we have including schools and highways. With the downturn in severance taxes from that industry we are ill prepared to keep everything up and running. We need to take a hard look at restructuring our tax system and be aggressive in seeking out new sources of revenue within the state. Thinking outside the box or in this case outside of our traditional revenue stream takes on more importance. That is not to say that we are going to walk away on our minerals and state treasures but need to develop other strengths in our state that have been neglected as we have been comfortable in our extreme wealth brought from the extractive industries.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
Revenue sources are going to have to utilize the tools that we have in place as well as developing new skills in our workforce to keep us moving forward. Our education system will play a key role in strengthening our workforce and preparing for whatever changes may come. Reductions may involve some consolidation of agencies and responsibilities. Doing more with less will become our mantra for the time being. I believe our governor and our department heads are in a position to identify where reductions may be made and the Legislature needs to use caution in making general reductions without adequate input from the involved agencies. Well over $500 million have been cut from the budget in the recent past and each resident is going to have to look inside themselves to see what we are willing to do without. It will be painful and will affect most residents and the one thing we can't do is vote no to all changes or proposals. Wyoming is a great state and will move ahead and recover and all of us will play a part in that optimistic work that we have ahead.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
COVID-19 has been a shot to the gut but it feels like recovery has begun. I am not a big believer in the term that has been coined, "The New Normal." I think we need to take a hard look at our responses to situations like this pandemic and just like any other emergency response by any agency we will need to make changes to make our response more effective. We need to use the federal relief funds effectively and make sure they are getting to our small businesses in particular who in some cases have been terminally wounded. This has been an education and every industry from health care to restaurants have learned things to use as we move forward. The biggest thing that we have to relearn is kindness within humanity. Disrespect and anger are not serving us well and need to be replaced sooner than later. The new normal is not new but rather a return to common sense, respect, kindness, and tolerance of differences.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
I am always available to the public via my email fred.baldwin@wyoleg.gov as well as my home and cellphones available on my websites. I ask for civil conversations in my email and internet interactions and try to answer all questions as soon as possible. I am a public servant and am in this position to represent all of my constituents in the Senate district. I have collected a large stack of insulting, vulgar, attacking correspondence over the years and much appreciate constituents who maintain respect and civility even though our opinions sometimes differ. I enjoy interacting with constituents and have learned much through the years to aid me in making legislative decisions. I approach all legislation with an open mind and depend on you to help educate me and help me to make the decisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.