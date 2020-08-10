In the face of the Wyoming’s current economic bust and tax structure failure, Wyoming needs experienced leadership. For the past four years I have served as the state representative for Wyoming House District 18 which includes portions Lincoln, Sweetwater, and Uinta counties. Previously I served six years as a Lincoln County representative on the Upper Green River Water Basin Joint Power Board. I am a lifetime Wyoming resident, Wyoming public school educated, University of Wyoming graduate, registered professional civil engineer and land surveyor. I have been in the engineer business in Kemmerer for 38-plus years and owned and operated the business for more than 26 years. I have had to find the next job, finance projects and buildings, make payroll, recruit, and terminate employees. In those 26 years our company has created good paying jobs for local people. In my position as a business owner, I have learned to listen to all the issues and not ignore the data that does not fit with a particular outcome.
I would ask citizens to vote for me based on my understanding of issues, my ability to understand information and passion for the lifestyle which is available in our area. I will continue to fight to keep our mining jobs and tax base. I am passionate about our big game herds and keeping our hunting and fishing heritage in tack. I will look to the future on how we might bring in new manufacturing jobs which sell products to the world.
-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
The first goal is to work on keeping our core mineral industries and major employers competitive and their people working. This is done by reducing regulation and helping train employees to meet their needs. This includes keeping coal viable. The war on coal will be devastating to Lincoln County and the loss of jobs at Bridger coal will be just as bad. We need to keep these coal plants working not just for power plant workers but the coal miners and service industries that cater to them.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
Everyone now is hunkered down waiting for some sign that the pandemics end is in sight. We are now seeing more and more disruptions in supply chains running out of stockpiled materials. This will improve once we have a handle on the pandemic issue. Other issues facing Wyoming that are not all together pandemic related but affected by it are oil and gas prices being too low and caused by the oversupply. These will improve once people feel better about moving around more.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
I believe the only practical revenue source we currently have available to the state is to increase the sales tax. It can be done across the board and is a uniform tax on everyone. I am not sold on the idea of it extending to groceries. We are nearing the end of cuts that go unnoticed by the public and will now have to look at actual cuts in services at least for the near term. We probably do have some supervisor positions that can be consolidated but the total dollar value is not going to be what we need.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
Pretty easy one here. Please follow your health department guidelines. Social distance, wear a mask, wash your hands type stuff.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
My door is always open, and my phone is pretty much always on (307-727-6810). Please leave a message if I do not answer. Every legislator has a state email and you can get ahold of us there. Please provide your name, and address. I prioritize responses to people in southwest Wyoming and not Chicago. Accountability to the public comes from being honest and thoughtful.
