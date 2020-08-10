-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
The first goal for all elected officials should be to balance the budget in such a manner as to minimize the impact on Wyoming citizens. Our industry leaders are telling us that the biggest hurdle to attracting new industries and expanding our current industries is the lack of a skilled workforce. During the last session of the Legislature we were able to pass several bills that addresses this issue. One of the key issues in expanding our career and technical education programs is to provide a more stable and predictable source of revenue for our community colleges.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
All of us should be concerned about Wyoming's economy and how we will able to provide essential services in the most cost-effective manner. It is imperative that we continue to pursue every avenue to open up foreign markets to our mineral extraction industry. This industry has been the bread and butter of our economy for decades and we cannot turn our back on them now. At the same time, we must look at ways to diversify our revenue stream by attracting new industry.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
In the short term it will be necessary to look to efficiencies across all agencies. The governor has started the process by asking for $250 million in cuts. The Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account has been set aside for rainy day events and I think it is time to tap into this account to the extent feasible. We should take another look at a bill that failed a couple of years ago that would institute a corporate income tax. Forty-eight states have a corporate tax and only Wyoming and South Dakota have not implemented the tax. I believe we need to have a priority list of possible revenue streams with the ones that have the least impact on the average citizen listed first. We should also look at establishing a sunset date or sunset target on any new taxes so they will go away when our financial picture improves.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
COVID-19 has put stress on every facet of our economy as well as our health care professionals, schools and personal freedoms. It is impossible to predict the future impacts of the pandemic but we cannot let fear drive our every action. We must do everything possible to protect our most vulnerable population but not impose unreasonable restrictions on everyone. We must trust in the people to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families without mandates from the state. I am not ready to accept the current conditions as the "new normal."
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
House District 47 is a huge district that presents unique challenges when it comes to staying in touch with constituents. Since we live in the electronic age it does make it somewhat easier to communicate. By publishing my email address, phone number, cell phone and mailing address it at least provides people with contact information. In addition, I think it essential to have contacts in each community that can keep you informed of events or gatherings that you can attend in person and make yourself available for questions or discussions of issues.
