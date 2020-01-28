FLAMING GORGE RESERVOIR — The Burbot Bash, a fishing derby centered on catching as many of the invasive burbot species as possible, saw record numbers of fish at final check-in. This year anglers brought in 5,565 fish, which shattered the previous 2013 record by more than 1,000 fish.
Some call burbot, also known as “ling,” a slimy and ugly fish. Others say it’s quite tasty. Once a delicacy at European tables in the 19th century, local fisheries biologists describe them as a swimming mouth and stomach. Burbot will eat smaller fish, which makes it difficult for other fish like smallmouth bass to reach maturity.
The Burbot Bash gave away more than $42,000 in prizes and saw participation of almost 800 anglers.
FACTS AT A GLANCE
Total burbot counted: 5,565
Largest burbot: 34.6 inches
Smallest burbot: 4.3 inches
Number of teams: 237
Number of anglers: 790
