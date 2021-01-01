SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Seth Larry Crumley, 20, of Laramie was arrested Dec. 31 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; not having or using head lamps in a motor vehicle; and failing to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Brandon David Hamstreet, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 1 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and speeding, going 30 miles per hour in a residential zone.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Jeffrey Allen Hatch, 46, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 1 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years; failing to maintain a single lane while driving; failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, second offense.
