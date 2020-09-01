SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Paul Joseph Lissner, 52, of Deming, New Mexico, was arrested Aug. 23 for allegedly failing to maintain a single lane of traffic while driving; and failing the duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle or property.
Weston Scott, 24, of La Selva Beach, California, was arrested Aug. 24 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than three-tenths gram, first offense; possession of LSD, less than three-tenths gram, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Demarco M. Lyons, 30, of Burr Ridge, Illinois, was arrested Aug. 25 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, third offense.
Marguy Rafael Barahona Benitez, 40, of Nampa, Idaho, was arrested Aug. 26 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Myron N. Seaton, 40, of Shonto, Arizona, was arrested Aug. 26 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; possessing an open container in a moving vehicle; and failing to provide proof of liability coverage.
Steven Ronald Wood, 42, of Green River was arrested Aug. 26 on a warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs.
Dominique Jacob Sampley, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 27 on a remand to custody arrest.
Brad Lee Byerly, 34, of Green River was arrested Aug. 27 on a remand to custody arrest for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs.
Paige Kathleen Moore, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 28 for alleged theft, using or disposing of $1,000 or more of firearms/livestock regardless of value; defrauding a drug/alcohol test, possessing adulterants, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and conspiracy to commit felony.
Dawson Michael Lorenz, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 29 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
Clayton Leslie Carribou, 41, of Eden was arrested Aug. 30 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, third offense.
Staci Lynn Pennington, 45, of Fort Bridger was arrested Aug. 31 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly defrauding an innkeeper, less than $1,000.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jessica Renae Trujillo, 38, of Covington, Washington, was arrested Aug. 23 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Dina Joyce Mazzafferro, 39, of Green River was arrested Aug. 24 for alleged domestic assault, first offense.
Jordan Nicole Harmon, 25, of Green River was arrested Aug. 25 for allegedly trespassing, refusing to leave when asked.
Jodirae Aldine Orton, 23, of Green River was arrested Aug. 26 on a long form warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Terrence Lee Powell, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 26 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged possession of an open container.
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jadie Lynn Yoak, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 27 on a warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Spencer James Hadlock, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 27 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and careless driving with an accident.
Clinton Dale Radakovich, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 27 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
Jonathan Tyler Watkins, 35, of Green River was arrested Aug. 28 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; on a failure to appear warrant for alleged failure to provide proof of liability coverage; and on warrants for alleged wrongful taking/disposing of property, more than $1,000; and wrongful taking/disposing of property, less than $1,000.
Tristan Harry Stassinos, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 28 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
Troy Dean Smith, 47, of Superior was arrested Aug. 28 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
Michael Strand, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 28 for alleged theft, using or disposing of $1,000 or more of firearms/livestock regardless of value; conspiracy to commit felony; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, third offense; and possession of a controlled substance.
Monica Elizabeth Mitcham, 25, of Wamsutter was arrested Aug. 29 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged shoplifting, less than $1,000.
Ronald Tilmon Smith, 67, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 29 on a warrant.
Paul Edward Fernandez, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 30 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years; fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; failing the duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle or property; reckless driving; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
Katrina Ann Maynard, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 30 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and on warrants for alleged possession of forged writings, two counts; wrongful taking/disposing of property, less than $1,000; and use of a credit card without consent, less than $1,000.
Windoka Dancer Tarness, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 30 for alleged domestic assault, first offense.
Clayton Tyler Overla, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 31 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Liosmel Colina Maresma, 31, of Miami, Florida, was arrested Aug. 31 for alleged riot and breach of peace, physical, first offense; and drunk in public, first offense.
Harry Brayden Stassinos, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 31 for alleged riot and breach of peace, physical, first offense; and drunk in public, first offense.
Luis Michel Sierra Olivera, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was arrested Aug. 31 for alleged riot and breach of peace, physical, first offense; and drunk in public, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL
Ivailo R. Mahlelitski, 32, of Westmont, Illinois, was arrested Aug. 25 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, second offense.
Xu Wei, 27, of Flushing, New York, was arrested Aug. 26 for alleged manufacture or delivery of controlled substances.
Sheri Hooper, 50, of Centralia, Washington, was arrested Aug. 26 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and unauthorized use of vehicles.
Kornealius Wood, 26, of Belmont, Maine, was arrested Aug. 27 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; possessing an open alcoholic beverage as the operator of the vehicle, first offense; not obeying stop lights; and exceeding 75 miles per hour on the interstate, going 6 or more miles per hour over the limit.
Afrika McGee, 25, of Gary, Indiana, was arrested Aug. 27 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Nathan Dwayne Vinson, 26, of Kenneweick, Washington, was arrested Aug. 29 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Alisha Michelle Schneider, 27, of Kenneweick, Washington, was arrested Aug. 29 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Nathaniel Robert Zimmerly, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 29 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years; and failing to maintain a single lane of traffic while driving.
Glenn A. Gregg, 59, of Pine Brooke, New Jersey, was arrested Aug. 31 for alleged possession of a controlled substance; manufacture or delivery of controlled substances; and possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
To see the most current arrests, visit rocketminer.com and click on “Arrests” under the “Records” tab. For a complete jail roster, click on “Jail Roster” under the “Records” tab.
