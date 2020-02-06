GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater School District No. 2 board of trustees has announced that Craig Barringer will be the district's new superintendent of schools.
Barringer has accepted the position and signed a contract to serve as superintendent beginning July 1, 2020. He has worked as school superintendent in Libby, Montana since 2014. Prior to that, he served as elementary principal, middle school principle and superintendent in another Montana school district.
During a candidate community forum in Green River, Barringer said a school superintendent’s job is to look down the road and set up a system for success, and to help set and carry out the vision of the school board. His ultimate goal is for every student to cross the stage at graduation and become a productive member of society.
Sweetwater School District No. 2 board chairman Steve Core said the district is excited to be moving forward with such a dynamic leader. The board expressed its appreciation to the nine community members who put their time and input into the interview process as well as staff, administrators and community members who offered feedback during the two-week process.
Acting superintendent Jamie Christensen will continue to lead the district until July 1 and help with the transition to a new leader.
