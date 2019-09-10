SUPERIOR — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will close a section of roadway underneath the bridge at the WYO 371 Superior Road and Interstate 80 interchange on Thursday, Sept. 12. WYDOT, along with contract crews Kilgore Companies doing business as Lewis & Lewis Inc. and DeBernardi Construction Company, will pour a new concrete bridge deck on the bridge at the interchange. For the safety of the work crews and the traveling public, the work cannot take place under traffic and the roadway underneath the bridge will have to be closed, according to a press release. The work should last roughly one day.
On Thursday, drivers may be directed to access Interstate 80 and/or Superior by way of the Point of Rocks exit at milepost 130 or the airport exit at milepost 111 and travel on the I-80 service roads. However, traffic heading to Rock Springs from Superior will not be affected.
All work schedules are subject to change. WYDOT reminds drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, visit www.wyoroad.info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.