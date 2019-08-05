ROCK SPRINGS – The Broadway Theater is excited to announce the upcoming season’s lineup.
Marketing Events Coordinator Trina Brittain said there will be no shortage in entertainment in downtown Rock Springs. Chad Banks, Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency manager, added that there is something for everyone in the lineup.
“We try to balance the schedule with a variety of genres and shows that will appeal to a broad range of guests,” Banks said.
WYOMING ROOTS MUSIC FESTIVAL
As part of the second annual ARTember celebration, four Wyoming bands will unite to bring a “variety concert” to music enthusiasts at the Wyoming Roots Music Festival on Sept. 14. Locals and visitors will enjoy 30-minute performances by local country group Wyoming Raised, funky-pop singers/musicians Eagle Beak, hip-hop artist T00M3R and alternative band FreeResonance.
JACK WRIGHT’S SONGS AND STORIES OF NEIL DIAMOND
Neil Diamond fans will agree that his songs are a big draw. Diamond is one of the most beloved performers in the past five decades. His music crosses generations of fans. Fans keep craving it. Jack Wright’s voice is remarkably similar to Diamond’s, and his musical arrangements are authentic and powerful, according to a press release. Come and compare on Sept. 21.
THE U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY BAND
From Colorado Springs, Colorado, this military ensemble will use the power of music to inspire the audience on Oct. 3. The band presents more than 400 performances each year, providing music for official military functions and ceremonies as well as civic events and public concerts.
POPOVICH PET COMEDY THEATER
The world-famous Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is a family-oriented show on Oct. 13 featuring a blend of the unique comedy and juggling skills of Gregory Popovich, and the talents of his furry costars.
It has been voted “Best family show in Las Vegas” and were finalists on “America’s Got Talent.” The show features an amazing cast of housecats, dogs, and parrots … even geese and mice! Critics describe it as a unique blend of comedy, world-champion juggling, and the extraordinary talents of more than 30 performing pets. Popovich has rescued the animals from shelters all over the country and transformed them into Las Vegas stars, using positive reinforcement and working with the animals natural abilities to create a fun, one-of-a kind show.
‘THE GREATEST PIRATE STORY (N)EVER TOLD’
Ahoy! Make plans to get the family together and see this amusing show on Oct. 18. “The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told” is off-Broadway’s improvised, interactive, musical pirate adventure filled with boatloads of laugh-out-loud moments for both kids and grown-ups!
Flung into the future by a musical-loving sea witch, a crew of misfit pirates-turned-actors must now perform the greatest pirate epic ever seen on stage! However, when their script is partially obscured by a tragic squid ink accident, the crew must turn to the audience to fill in the missing bits of the plot. Cast members improvise their musical adventure, seamlessly weaving the audience suggestions into scenes, songs and more! Full of swordplay and wordplay with a boatload of laughs for pirates age 4 to 104, this swashbuckling musical is never the same show twice!!
THE YOUNG DUBLINERS
Celtic rock fans should mark the date of Nov. 15 for this one. The Young Dubliners is an American rock band from Los Angeles. The group released nine albums by 2013. Its vibes are similar to bands such as Phish and Dave Matthews Band. The band’s repertoire consists mostly of original rock compositions and Irish folk songs with a rock twist. Their influences include Thin Lizzy, The Pogues, The Waterboys and U2.
‘A VERY ELECTRIC CHRISTMAS’
Electroluminescent artistry will take the stage on Dec. 3 as Lightwire Theater presents “A Very Electric Christmas.” Lightwire Theater was the semifinalist on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. It won Tru Tv’s “Fake Off.” The group combines theater and technology to bring stories to life in complete darkness. The internationally recognized creators will make the evening a magical one.
THE BAR J WRANGLERS CHRISTMAS CONCERT
For a very merry, honky-tonk, good time, get tickets to the annual Bar J Wrangler Christmas Concert as soon as they go on sale. This world-famous sextet will perform holiday songs from yesterday and today. Their Western harmonies and cowboy humor will whisk away the troubles and fill hearts with the joy of the season. Their show is on Dec. 6.
‘THE POLAR EXPRESS’
The holiday tradition continues at The Broadway Theater with two showings of “The Polar Express.” Families can enjoy this classic on Dec. 20 and 21.
THE GREAT DUBOIS: MASTERS OF VARIETY
The Great Dubois: Masters of Variety will amaze all ages with this fast-paced, high-energy circus show on Jan. 8. This fun package includes a dose of comedy, incredible feats of juggling, hula-hoops, unicycle, aerial, circus stunts, contortion, magic tricks and audience participation.
OPERA WYOMING
Opera Wyoming returns to the Broadway Theater. After meeting in Casper, the group realized there was a lack of performance opportunities in their preferred mediums. Soon, performers decided to create those opportunities for themselves and everyone around them. This dedicated group brings quality opera and musical performances throughout the state, including the Broadway Theater on March 7.
‘ROMEO AND JULIET’
“Come, gentle night; come, loving, black-browed night.” This is no joke. Mark this on the calendar: Utah Shakespeare Festival presents “Romeo and Juliet” on April Fools’ Day at The Broadway Theater.
SUNDAE + MR. GOESSL
Sundae + Mr. Goessl features award-winning vocalist Kate Voss (Earshot Magazine's Vocalist of the Year and two-time Seattle-Kobe Vocal Jazz Princess) and tireless virtuoso guitarist Jason Goessl on April 21. This charming wife/husband duo incorporates humor, vintage style, interesting instrumentation, nostalgia and serious chops in their act and were awarded Best Duo of 2017 from Seattle Weekly. Bringing back the sounds from a by-gone era and spreading the joy of music like Johnny Appleseed, this act can be described in a single word: delightful.
WHERE TO GET TICKETS
When tickets for each show are available, they will be announced closer to the dates of the performance and will be available at the Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency Office at 603 S. Main St., the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and online.
Those who appreciate The Broadway Theater are encouraged to sign up for the Friends of the Broadway patron program to help support events.
“We’re really excited about the variety of shows we’ve scheduled so far,” Banks said. “There’s something for everyone.”
He added it wouldn’t be possible without local patrons and many underwriters, including the city of Rock Springs, Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services, Genesis Alkali, Rocky Mountain Power, Wyoming Arts Council and Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board.
The Broadway Theater will continue to book more shows, especially bigger acts. Keep following facebook.com/RSBroadway or BroadwayRS.com.
