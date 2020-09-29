London buildings are reflected in the window as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taken from court on May 1, 2019, where he appeared on charges of jumping British bail. A lawyer for Julian Assange said Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 that the WikiLeaks founder’s situation will be worse if President Donald Trump is re-elected in November than if Democrat rival Joe Biden wins. Edward Fitzgerald said at Assange’s extradition hearing in London that Assange will suffer if he is sent to the U.S. to face spying charges regardless of who wins the Nov. 3 election.