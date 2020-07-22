LARAMIE (AP) — A 14-year-old boy is charged with manslaughter for allegedly shooting a 13-year-old boy in Wyoming.
Police got a call about a shooting in Laramie around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Laramie police said in a statement.
The victim died at a Denver hospital after he was first taken to a hospital in Laramie, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.
Police didn't identify the suspect or victim.
