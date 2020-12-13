The Trinidad Drilling rigs are photographed on March 5, 2013,near Highway 59 outside of Douglas. Congressional Republicans say they are against providing additional coronavirus aid to state and local governments because they claim it would “bail out” states run by Democrats. But the pandemic-induced tax drop-off is hitting Democratic and Republican states alike. Among states hit hard are those led by Republicans, including energy-dependent Alaska, North Dakota and Wyoming, and tourism-heavy Florida.