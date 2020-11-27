This undated file photo posted on Twitter by Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza shows CITGO oil executives Jose Angel Pereira, from left to right, Gustavo Cardenas, Jorge Toledo, Jose Luis Zambrano, Tomeu Vadell and Alirio Jose Zambrano, standing outside the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service, in Caracas, Venezuela. Vadell says in a letter from prison provided to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Nov. 24, that it’s especially painful to be separated during the Thanksgiving season from from his wife, three adult children and a newborn grandson he’s never held. It’s the first time Vadell or the other five jailed executives of Houston-based Citgo have spoken publicly since being arrested and charged with a massive corruption scheme.