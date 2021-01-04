CEO of PSA Groupe Carlos Tavares arrives for the presentation of the company's 2019 full year results on Feb. 26, 2020. Fiat Chrysler shareholders of Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA Group approved a merger that will create the world's fourth-largest automaker. The new company called Stellantis will be run by Tavares, who is known for cutting vehicles or ventures that don't make money.