ROCK SPRINGS – Meet your neighbor Kameron Normand, an aquatic and small animal specialist at Petco. His favorite part of his job is helping people get set up with their animals and taking care of all the animals there.
He said he’s pretty fascinated with the fish and aquatic animals in general. One of his hobbies is taking care of his own fish tank at home. “I like animals. I guess that’s how I got here,” he said.
If you see your neighbor Kameron Normand, be sure to say, “Hi!”
