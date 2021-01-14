ROCK SPRINGS – Meet your neighbor Leslie Price, manager at Jensen Jewelers. She helps customers pick out special pieces of jewelry that their significant other, mother, or family member will enjoy. She takes the time to ensure that the jewelry reflects the message they want to convey, and that’s a challenge she enjoys about her job.
“I get to help someone at the happiest moment in their life. Nobody comes in here in a bad mood. And they start out as customers and end up as friends. I’m on a hugging basis with some of my customers,” she said.
Her key to success? “If you walk with a good heart, you’ll run with success.” If you ask where this wisdom comes from, she’ll laugh and say it came from a fortune cookie she’s had since she started her job. She said it speaks to the level of integrity that she believes in, so she’s kept it ever since. If you see your neighbor Leslie Price be sure to say, “Hi!”
