ROCK SPRINGS -- One of the foremost goals of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is to expand the business base in downtown Rock Springs and grow the retail mix. To that end, it announced Project Pop Up, which is designed to fill empty storefronts and prospect new, long-term businesses. A pop-up shop is a short-term retail store that offers new, unique, local or specialized products or services. With Project Pop Up, entrepreneur Becca Smith, owner of Rebel and Roots Boutique, is getting an opportunity to start a pop up for the holiday season with a minimal investment.
Smith, a Missouri native, specializes in slightly upscale Western and Boho style women’s clothing and accessories such as dresses, tops, vests, jackets, leather earrings, koozies, jewelry, tote bags and much more. Rebel and Roots Boutique will provide an intimate shopping experience with the knowledge of fashion, trends and how-to of piecing together a trendy and affordable outfit while pairing it with stylish accessories, according to a press release.
Smith has a bachelor of science degree in recreation and tourism management. She has had more than 17 years of experience in the customer service industry, retail management, and program and facility management.
Rebels and Roots Boutique has a strong presence in the community through the Main Street Market in Rock Springs, Farmers Market in Green River, Parks and Recreation, Farson Mercantile, Red White Buffalo in Green River and social media.
In addition to her business, Smith teaches Make N’ Take Workshops at the Civic Center monthly.
After receiving the call about her being chosen for this year’s Project Pop-Up, she realized that a dream could become a reality.
“I have always been interested in starting my own boutique,” she said. “I have always had a passion for fashion and style.”
When Smith moved to Rock Springs, she noticed that she has apparel and accessories that customers wanted.
“When the opportunity for Project Pop-Up became available, I knew I had to at least try,” she said. “This is a dream come true.”
Smith gives credit to her accomplishments to friends, family and especially to her husband, Philip.
“He helps to push me towards my goals and dreams when I doubt myself,” she said.
Smith added, “I couldn’t be more grateful for the downtown Rock Springs/URA for this amazing opportunity.”
According to Smith, she is beyond excited to be added to the list of merchants in the downtown area.
“I really enjoy downtown and the unique shops and restaurant that are available for the community to benefit from,” she said. “This is an excellent opportunity for me to meet new people, get basis in my new community I live in, network and build up new clientele.”
Rebels and Roots Boutique will be located at 431 N. Front St. and will open on Nov. 3. The hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through the end of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.