Comedian Brad Pierce, right, looks over the notebook us uses to write jokes as he sits in the kitchen next to his wife, Carmen, and their nephew, Maddox, 1, in West Warwick, Rhode Island, on Friday, Jan. 8. Pierce was finally doing well with his comedy when the pandemic hit. Now he wonders if he can possibly build up his career again. He has a friend who drives for Amazon and fears having to get a job like that while talking about the good old days when he was an entertainer.