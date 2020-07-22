YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (AP) — An overpass at one of the busiest areas in Yellowstone National Park has closed after work crews determined it may be unsafe.
Crews replacing drains, expansion joints and concrete and doing other work raised concern about the structural integrity of the bridge at Old Faithful, park officials said Wednesday.
Park officials closed the bridge and rerouted traffic while they study the situation.
Travelers could still get to the Old Faithful area and its lodges, stores, clinic, gas station and famous thermal features. Park officials urged travelers not headed to Old Faithful specifically to consider taking other routes to avoid traffic delays.
