Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.