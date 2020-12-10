ROCK SPRINGS -- Downtown Rock Springs merchants want to remind residents to shop smart, shop safe and stay warm.
To add a new level of excitement to the online shopping experience, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is hosting a full week of virtual shopping at downtown businesses. Shoppers can find one of a kind gifts from their own home or office
Shoppers can follow"Downtown Rock Springs" on Facebook and watch live Dec. 14-18, beginning at 4 p.m. Tour the business, see merchandise, and receive contact information to do shopping virtually.
“During the pandemic, many people are still concerned about safety,” Main Street/URA Board Chairwoman Maria Mortensen said. “This is a great way for people to support these small businesses from their own home.”
The schedule includes:
Monday, Dec. 14
Save the Date Flower and Wedding Studio, 4 p.m.
Randall’s Holistics, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Escape Day Spa & Boutique, 4 p.m.
Rebels & Roots Boutique, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 4 p.m.
The yarn and the tale, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Studio Designs Floral & Co., 4 p.m.
New Studio Photography and Framing, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 18
Escape 307 Rock Springs – 4 p.m.
Mack and Co – 4:30 p.m.
Keep following www.facebook.com/RSDowntown and downtownrs.com for updates.
