An employee is protected by a plexiglass shield while processing a skier at the reopening of Arapahoe Basin Ski Resort on Wednesday, May 27, in Keystone, Colorado. The resort closed in mid-March to help in the effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. An executive order signed by President Donald Trump that temporarily bans a wide variety of foreign visas has thrown another obstacle in the path of ski resorts as they try to hire enough temporary workers to fill crucial jobs in the era of COVID-19.