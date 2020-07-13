RIVERTON — Central Wyoming College released their 2020 President’s and Dean’s Honor Roll Lists. Sweetwater County student on the lists included:
President’s Honor Roll List:
— Kirsten Knezovich, Green River
— Jordan Atencio, Rock Springs
Dean’s Honor Roll List:
— Brayden Kovick, Green River
— Treyson Rasmussen, Green River
— Scarlett Sisemore, Rock Springs
Students on the 2020 President’s List are students are full-time students, taking a minimum of 12.0 college-level credit hours and have earned a 4.0 grade point average.
The 2020 Dean’s List honorees are full-time students, taking a minimum of 12.0 college-level credit hours, who have earned a 3.5-3.99 grade point average.
