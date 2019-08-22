DENVER -- The Communications Workers of America CenturyLink bargaining team has reached an early agreement with the company on a three-year contract extension for more than 8,000 CWA-represented workers in 13 states.
The proposed agreement provides wage increases of 3% in the first year, then 2.5% in the second and third years. lt preserves job security provisions and pension benefits and reduces health care costs for workers and retirees, according to a press release.
The new agreement extends the contract through April 1, 2023. Details are being provided to CWA District 7 members and locals, and a ratification vote will be scheduled.
This proposed agreement covers Legacy Qwest CenturyLink members in Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Iowa. CenturyLink workers in Montana are represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
"We are very pleased with the extension that our bargaining team has negotiated during early bargaining," CWA District 7 Vice President Brenda Roberts said. "We were prepared to walk away and come back next spring if we couldn't achieve our goals. Thanks to our skilled negotiators and the unity among our members we were able to keep our job security provisions intact and provide affordable health care and improved wages through this agreement."
