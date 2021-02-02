GREEN RIVER — The Green River Fire Department had a busy year in 2020.
Not only did they see a record number of recorded incidents, but they also dealt with several outside elements that occurred, according to a press release.
Assistant Fire Chief Larry Erdmann said “these tasks were accomplished by the hard work and dedication of the two full time administrative staff, the 38 part-time volunteer staff including firefighters, Lieutenants, and Captains.”
Erdmann said these dedicated personnel ensured the safety of the City of Green River, Jamestown, and the Sweetwater County areas from mile marker 95 on I-80, West to the Sweetwater/Uinta county line, North to Highway 28, and South to the Wyoming/Utah state line, including Manila Utah.
Erdmann said the Green River Fire Department responded to a record 663 incidents, including 43 calls in a 24 hour period following the huge wind and snow storm in early September. The Department, according to Erdmann, had 8,061 training hours, all following COVID rules.
Erdmann says the department could not do the coverage without the great relationship with the Green River Police Department and the Castle Rock Ambulance EMTs.
