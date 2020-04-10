SWEETWATER COUNTY — All around the world, places of worship have had to adapt to the ever-changing threat of COVID-19. With restrictions on public gatherings, building closures, and shelter-in-place orders, churches have faced the challenge of finding creative new ways to stay connected while staying safe and social distancing.
Churches in Sweetwater County have risen to the challenge.
As our community seeks to follow the orders and recommendations of government and health officials, churches have had to close their doors to public gatherings. However, many congregations are determined to keep worshiping together while they remain apart.
“A church is not a building; it’s the people,” said Pastor Jenny Boteler of Union Congregational Church United Church of Christ in Green River. “Our pews may be empty, but our praise and prayers are being lifted up all around town in people’s homes.”
The best solution most churches have found is to live stream their Sunday service, sharing a live video that can be watched again later, usually through the church’s website, Facebook page, or YouTube channel. Union Congregational United Church of Christ (UCC) in Green River and Rock Springs are live streaming together on both their Facebook pages at 9 a.m. on Sundays.
Living Hope Church in Green River has been sharing a video premiere of its Sunday message, which is available on their website and YouTube with an archive of past videos on Vimeo.
Ordinary Faith in Rock Springs has been meeting live online on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube.
Grace Baptist Church in Rock Springs has been doing a livestream service Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. on its Facebook page.
First Assembly of God in Rock Springs has done online services on Facebook on Sunday mornings, as well as Youth Group on Friday nights.
Some of the churches offer other resources with their services as well. Living Hope has a kids sheet on its website each week so kids can follow along with the sermon and have additional activities throughout the week.
Many churches have also expanded their videos beyond Sunday mornings, especially during this past week as they celebrated Holy Week. Union Congregational UCC live streamed a Maundy Thursday Upper Room Experience video, and Ordinary Faith shared a Good Friday meditation video. First Assembly offered daily Holy Week posts on Facebook.
With Easter approaching — a time when churches usually go all-out with special services, meals, programs, and more — a few local pastors still wanted to find a way to do something special.
Pastor Nicole Heidt from First Assembly of God in Rock Springs noted that this Easter “will be unique for us, and some have said this is the worst Easter ever. But,” she added, “we can get through the worst Easter ever because of the first Easter ever! We are still going to celebrate hope even if it is from our cars.”
Celebrating from cars is exactly what a few local churches have planned, including First Assembly of God and Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church, which will both hold drive-in services on Easter Sunday. Both churches got approval from Mayor Tim Kaumo to host these services as long as everyone remains inside their vehicles.
Evangelical Free’s service will be broadcast via FM radio (88.1 MHz) at 10:30 a.m. in the church’s parking lot at 125 Firestone Road (behind Arby’s). Pastor Will Cornell noted that the church building will not be open, so they are asking attendees to prepare for a drive-in Resurrection Sunday service without restrooms, to worship while “together” without leaving their vehicles for any reason.
The First Assembly of God service will take place at 10 a.m. in the church’s parking lot at 2191 Century Blvd.
Pastor Heidt said, “People will come in their cars, stay in their cars, worship in their cars, and celebrate Jesus in their cars!”
She added, “Though this Easter may seem unconventional in many ways, we still will celebrate the one thing that hasn’t changed — Jesus!”
Pastor Heidt also explained that through the past few weeks, Wyoming leadership has been working with pastors to help them respond to the challenges presented by COVID-19.
“During this time I have been encouraged by our local and state level government,” she said. “They are all working so hard during this time of crisis. I especially appreciate the level of communication our Gov. Mark Gordon has had with pastors all over the state. The governor has implemented ‘faith phone calls’ where he checks in with the pastors from across Wyoming. He gives updates, encouragement, allows us to ask questions, and even has times of prayer using Google Hangouts as a means to reach us. It has been an awesome experience to be on a phone call with so many pastors from around the state and have our governor lead out in prayer for the people of Wyoming, our nation, and the world.”
While many pastors and churches continue to adapt to current restrictions, they keep their focus on finding ways to serve their congregations and communities.
Pastor Joel Fauntleroy of Living Hope said regarding their current resources: “We trust that these outlets are encouraging to our congregation and community as we eagerly await the return to normalcy and in-person fellowship with one-another.”
“As for adapting to ministry during this highly unusual time, it has been a challenge but also a blessing,” Pastor Heidt shared. “The calling of a pastor is shepherding people. The love and care for people is needed even more in times of crisis as so many are reaching out for support, prayer, and love. So, during this time the mission of sharing the love of Jesus Christ has not changed but the method has. ... It’s been nice to be able to have those services but my heart is to connect with people during this time of isolation as loneliness, anxiety, worry, and depression can set in. So simple things like phone calls, sending cards, and even texts can be a source of connection and encouragement. This crisis has been a good reminder that it’s not about the activities we can facilitate but the people’s lives we can touch.”
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-56ed8ec6-7fff-4baa-60ec-044f2ca2e980”}Note: The churches and pastors in this story are those who reached out after the Rocket Miner put out an invitation to local churches to share how they have been adapting to the current situation. Our community is full of churches who have other resources to offer during this time. We will include a copy of our Faith page attached to the online version of this story at rocketminer.com to give you a list of local churches and their contact information for anyone who would like to reach out to a specific church. The Rocket Miner has temporarily discontinued the Faith page normally included in the Saturday edition due to the fact that most of the listings have changed.
