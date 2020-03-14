SWEETWATER COUNTY — From the retirement of several long-term employees to the publication of the library’s book “Spirits in the Stacks,” 2019 was a busy year for the Sweetwater County Library System.
Overall, the library system is working hard to fulfill its mission of improving the quality of life in Sweetwater County. Here’s a rundown of notable things from the library system in 2019:
NEW CHILDREN’S ROOM ROCK SPRINGS LIBRARY
The library system used the generous donations of Louise Wesswick to renovate a room at the Rock Springs Library. The room, which was previously a storage area and magazine room at the library, was converted into a dedicated children’s programming and play room. The room fit the wishes of Wesswick, who wanted the funds to be used for the children who use the library.
SUMMER READING GOES DIGITAL
Responding to the increasing use of technology and smartphones, the library system encouraged library patrons to use an app called Beanstack to record their summer reading minutes. The app, which will not completely replace paper logs, allows patrons to record their minutes on their smartphones or computers as well as participate in additional challenges.
Overall, the new app was a success. Looking at the numbers, youth participants recorded 800,049 minutes over the summer and adult participants read a total of 630,527 minutes.
HAPPY RETIREMENT TO FOUR LONG-TERM EMPLOYEES
2019 brought the retirement of four long-term employees. White Mountain Library’s Youth Services Manager Vicki Riley retired after 38 years with the library. Rock Springs Library’s Youth Services Manager Anne Parady retired after 21 years with the library. Youth librarian Diane Roccabruna retired after 21 years with the library. And Janet Maez, technical services librarian, retired after 22 years with the library.
A BIG WELCOME TO TWO NEW YOUTH SERVICES MANAGERS
With the retirement of Riley and Parady, the library had some big shoes to fill when hiring two new youth services managers. Long-term employee Sherri Angelovic has taken the reins at White Mountain Library. Since taking the position she is doing an excellent job creating new programs and reinventing the library’s youth space.
Former LaBarge children’s librarian Sunny Hobbs was hired to manage the youth department at Rock Springs Library. She immediately jumped in to help hire and train new staff in the building and moved the entire youth department to make way for the up and coming Children’s Discovery Center.
COMING SOON: THE CHILDREN’S DISCOVERY CENTER
In spring of 2019, the library system was approached by community member Jana Pastor about the creation of a Children’s Discovery Center in the community. The Discovery Center, which will be similar to a children’s museum with science-based activities and a mini-town, will be opening this spring or summer at the Rock Springs Library.
Pastor has worked hard to secure donations of both money and time from local businesses and community members to make the Children’s Discovery Center happen. To make room for this new and exciting addition to the library, the youth department was moved to the upper level of the building.
HAUNTED LIBRARY HISTORY NOW IN PRINT
After years of preparation, the library’s book “Spirits in the Stacks” was published in November. The book, compiled by former librarian Micki Gilmore and published by the Sweetwater County Library Foundation, tells the history of the Sweetwater County Library in Green River and the ghost experiences that employees and patrons have experienced in the building. The books are for sale at the three main libraries and online for $20 each.
NEW STUDY ROOM NOW AVAILABLE
In response to patron requests, an office was converted into a small meeting/study room at the Green River library. The space is available on a first-come, first-served basis and is perfect for small meetings, for taking tests, or simply for a quiet place to study.
SUNDIAL DAMAGED IN ACCIDENT
The sundial near the entrance to White Mountain Library was damaged in a car accident in the summer of 2019. The sundial was a donation from the local Girl Scouts and had names of Scouts on the bricks. The library plans to rebuild the sundial this spring.
EXPANSION OF SENIOR SERVICES
In an effort to reach Sweetwater County’s growing senior population, the library system hired a full-time senior outreach librarian in November. The new librarian, Alan Vaughn, is working to expand the library’s home-bound delivery services and is working more with the county’s senior centers and assisted living facilities.
CRAFTS AND SNACKS IN FARSON
The Farson branch library expanded services over the summer by collaborating with the school to provide snacks and crafts on Mondays and Tuesdays all summer long. The crafts correlated with the summer reading program “A Universe of Stories.”
STREAMING MOVIES AND TALKING CHILDREN’S BOOKS
To provide additional streaming movie opportunities to patrons, the library system added Kanopy. The service provides library patrons access to independent movies on computers and other devices. VOX books were also added. VOX books are children’s picture books with a built-in audio reader.
