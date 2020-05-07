ROCK SPRINGS — The Actors' Mission is hoping to finally bring their postponed production of "The Waverly Gallery" to the stage in June.
"Our winter piece 'The Waverly Gallery' is still rehearsing in hopes of bring it to you in June," the Actors' Mission explained in a statement. "Our cast has been diligently working on this wonderfully written memory play while we have been dark, and the cast's dedication to these characters is nothing short of phenomenal."
The Actors' Mission is working with the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency to work through solutions and make a plan. The hope is to open the show on June 4, with performances the first two weekends in June.
"Because we are staging it at the Broadway Theater, there is plenty of room for social distancing and the audience area will be sectioned off to keep these guidelines in place," the Actors' Mission explained. "We are hoping to have prepared food, but not buffet style as we normally do, but more like a sack lunch meal with space in the lobby and upstairs to eat while maintaining suggested guidelines."
The Actors' Mission hopes to be able to provide masks with their logo on them, or plain masks if necessary. They also encourage everyone to bring along their owns masks.
"Everything is fluid right now, but barring any new outbreaks or spikes in numbers and the Governor and City revise guidelines Mid-May, and the start of June, we will plan on making this happen," the statement said.
The Actors' Mission Facebook page has created an Event for the play on the planned dates in early June. They would like everyone who is interested in attending the play to respond to the Facebook Event for the day they are interested in, which will help them keep track of numbers. The plan is to "keep each performance to about 40 persons to insure space."
This production of "The Waverly Gallery" by Kenneth Lonergan was initially scheduled to open on March 26, but had to be postponed after Governor Mark Gordon's orders on March 15 that canceled events with gatherings of 15 or more people. The Actors' Mission tentatively rescheduled the play to open on April 23, but was forced to postponed again when the Governor further extended public health orders.
Now that Wyoming is starting to gradually relax restrictions, the Actors' Mission is eager to share the production they've worked so hard on with the community.
"Even though we know it’s too early to let down our guard on practicing good measures to keep our patrons safe, at least here in the high desert, Spring gives us HOPE in technicolor!" the Actors' Mission website states.
”The Waverly Gallery” tells the story of an art gallery owner in her 80s who begins showing signs of Alzheimer’s disease. The story is inspired by Lonergan’s own experiences with his grandmother. After it first opened in 2000, the play was a finalist for the Pulitzer prize in drama the following year, and it has won several other awards and nominations.
The Actors’ Mission 68th production stars Bernadine Craft, Orlando Achilles Web, Adam Larson, Nina Tyler, and Jim Gustafson. The play is directed by Brad L. Russell.
The current plan is to have performances of "The Waverly Gallery" at 7 p.m. on June 4, 5, 6, and the following weekend on June 12 and 13, with a 2 p.m. matinee on June 14.
