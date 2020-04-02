ROCK SPRINGS — The Actors' Mission is holding off on its most recent play in order to protect both cast and audience members from the threat of COVID-19.
The Actors' Mission's 68th production, "The Waverly Gallery" by Kenneth Lonergan, was initially scheduled to open on March 26. But on March 15, Gov. Mark Gordon issued an order directing Wyoming cities to cancel any current or scheduled events which could see gatherings of 15 people or more for three weeks. In the following weeks, further orders have closed buildings and limited gatherings even more strictly, making the planned opening of "The Waverly Gallery" an impossibility.
But the Actors' Mission has not given up on the show. Everyone involved still hopes to share it with the community as soon as they safely can.
A statement on the Actors' Mission website explains: "I wish that I could give all of our wonderful patrons, sustaining members, and followers firm dates to plan on, but we have all been affected by the current COVID-19 virus in so many different ways. We here at the Actors' Mission are hoping you are all following the city, state and federal guidelines as we are and trying to adjust accordingly. Our current production of 'The Waverly Gallery' has been postponed for a month because it is difficult to perform a show without an audience. We are hoping that this will be the only post-postponement of this important show because our cast and crew have been working very hard to bring this piece to you."
The Actors' Mission has scheduled a new tentative opening night for "The Waverly Gallery" on April 23, but will continue to monitor the situation and adapt as necessary.
"We will re-consider the dates again if the situation changes because we certainly don't want to endanger the cast or the audience by opening too soon," the website states.
"The Waverly Gallery" tells the story of an art gallery owner in her 80s who begins showing signs of Alzheimer's disease. The story is inspired by Lonergan's own experiences with his grandmother. After it first opened in 2000, the play was a finalist for the Pulitzer prize in drama the following year, and it has won several other awards and nominations.
The Actors' Mission production stars Bernadine Craft, Orlando Achilles Web, Adam Larson, Nina Tyler, and Jim Gustafson — the Actors' Mission "dream cast" for the show, according to their Facebook page. The play is directed by Brad L. Russell.
