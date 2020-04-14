ROCK SPRINGS — April is Autism Awareness Month in Rock Springs, according to a proclamation signed by Mayor Tim Kaumo at the last City Council meeting.
The proclamation encourages residents to learn what more they can do to support individuals on the autism spectrum and their families.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 1 in every 54 children and adults in the United States are among the more than 2 million Americans living with an Autism Spectrum Disorder. ASD represents a broad group of disorders that vary widely from mild to severe, and is characterized by difficulty with social interaction, communication, limited interests and repetitive behaviors.
Autism Awareness Month features a commitment to help individuals on the autism spectrum reach their full potential. This includes support for families as well as organizations that work to identify, assess and/or supporting those with ASD.
