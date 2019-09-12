ROCK SPRINGS — Auditions will begin Monday for the Missoula Children's Theater fall production.
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 students in kindergarten through 12th grade can audition at 4 p.m. Monday in the Rock Springs High School auditorium. The cast usually includes 50-60 students, and rehearsals will being immediately after auditions.
The performance will begin at 4 p.m. Sept. 21 in the Rock Springs High School auditorium. It is free and open to the public. Students will rehearse each day leading up to the performance.
