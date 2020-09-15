SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Maizyn Lane Pollen Deichmueller: A boy born Aug. 2, 2020, to parents Latiecha Parker Deichmueller of Rock Springs.
Izabella Aynoah Leon: A girl born Aug. 3, 2020, to parent Maria Leon of Rock Springs.
Emmaline Lynch: A girl born Aug. 4, 2020, to parents Travis and Micalla Lynch of Green River.
Darwin Fredrick Crawford: A boy born Aug. 4, 2020, to parents Makayla and Jeraiah Crawford of Green River.
Nelson Emmanuel Gonzalez Gonzalez: A boy born Aug. 7, 2020, to parents Nelson and Sonia Gonzalez of Rock Springs.
Jaxson Nash Toomer: A boy born Aug. 12, 2020, to parents Travis and Megann Toomer of Rock Springs.
Knox Travis Toomer: A boy born Aug. 12, 2020, to parents Travis and Megann Toomer of Rock Springs.
Madison Leigh Holden: A girl born Aug.14, 2020, to parents Cody and Shasta Holden of Rock Springs.
Peyton Ann Adams: A girl born Aug.18, 2020, to parents Cody and Kristen Adams of Rock Springs.
Huxxon Kae Beverly: A girl born Aug.18, 2020, to parents Alexus Hinkle and Jacob Beverly of Rock Springs.
Abigail Ida-Mae Biederman: A girl born Aug. 20, 2020, to parents David and Lee-Anne Biederman of Green River.
Rylee Jewell Whicker: A girl born Aug.26, 2020, to parents Greg and Brittany Whicker of Rock Springs.
Sofia Rose Martinez: A girl born Aug.26, 2020, to parents Kathleen Loredo and Isidro Martinez of Rock Springs.
Kimberly Sofia Mur-Pol: A girl born Aug.28, 2020, to parents Billi Mux-Martin and Herminia Pol-Uraran of Guatemala.
Harvey Flynn Snyder: A boy born Aug. 28, 2020, to parents Sean and Ashley Snyder of Green River.
Emmett Cole Wilkinson: A boy born Aug.29, 2020, to parents Cody and Crystan Wilkinson of Rock Springs.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.
