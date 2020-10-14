SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Aermione Rae Sweeney: A girl born Aug. 31, 2020, to parents Natasha and Joshua Sweeney of Rock Springs.
Vera Barnson: A girl born Sept. 2, 2020, to parents Kierra Anderson and Joshua Barnson of Rock Springs.
Charles Charles Andersen: A boy born Sept. 4, 2020, to parents Bonnie and Justin Andersen of Rock Springs.
Elmora Marie Etcheverry: A girl born Sept. 5, 2020, to parents Tiffanie and Jeremiah Etcheverry of Rock Springs.
Hadlee Brooklyn George: A girl born Sept. 6, 2020, to parents Kelin George and Justis Amen of Rock Springs.
Luis Daniel Esquivel Rivera: A boy born Sept. 9, 2020, to parents Gerber Esquivel and Maria Rivera of Rock Springs.
Roen Spencer Nielson: A boy born Sept. 10, 2020, to parents Sherman and Shawna Nielson of Rock Springs.
Emery Pearl Cox: A girl born Sept. 15, 2020, to parents Kyle and Amy Cox of Green River.
Allison Patrice O’Connell: A girl born Sept. 16, 2020, to parents Keonna Williams and Anthony O’Connell of Rock Springs.
Elliot Lee Moon: A boy born Sept. 18, 2020, to parents Sarah and Trevor Moon of Rock Springs.
Nolan Holtmeyir: A boy born Sept. 18, 2020, to parents Andrew and Natasha Holtmeyir of Dutch John, Utah.
Peyton Nicole White: A girl born Sept. 21, 2020, to parents Kyle and Samantha White of Rock Springs.
Stella Jean Case: A girl born Sept. 22, 2020, to parents Taylor Posselt and Justin Case of Rock Springs.
Paisley Jo Nicotera: A girl born Sept. 23, 2020, to parents MycKenzie and Joseph Nicotera of Rock Springs.
Scarlett Rose Mathis: A girl born Sept. 24, 2020, to parents Darien and Kelly Mathis of Rock Springs.
Kaydance Rose Moore: A girl born Sept. 28, 2020, to parents Tori Cole and Charles Moore of Rock Springs.
Harper Elizabeth Kendall: A girl born Sept. 29, 2020, to parents Alex and Veronica Kendall of Rock Springs.
Maveric Anthony Cleveland: A boy born Oct. 1, 2020, to parents April Adkins and Daniel Cleveland of Rock Springs.
Brylen Todd Logan: A boy born Oct. 3, 2020, to parents Mercedes and Chad Logan of Rock Springs.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.
