ROCK SPRINGS — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Cortez Christopher Ermias Harrison: A boy born Aug. 27, 2019, to parents Lauren Burbach and Allen Harrison of Rock Springs.
Kylie Jean Kinnear: A girl born Aug. 29, 2019, to parents Shane Kinnear and Cathy Chavez of Rock Springs.
Emilia Elise Carrillo: A girl born Aug. 30, 2019, to parents Jorge Carrillo and Marissa Wilson of Rock Springs.
Olivia Lynn Heavin: A girl born Aug. 30, 2019, to parents Flynt Heavin and Justin Mazarek of Rock Springs.
Daxtan Braden Salcedo: A boy born Aug. 31, 2019, to parents Aspen Jaskolski and Alejandro Salcedo of Rock Springs.
Kainan Michael Coon: A boy born Sept. 1, 2019, to parents Kris and Bethany Coon of Rock Springs.
Xaiden Grant Curry: A boy born Sept. 2, 2019, to parents Brienna Wells and Christopher Curry of Rock Springs.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.
