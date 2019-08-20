ROCK SPRINGS — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Keysse Perez-Linares: A girl born July 27, 2019, to parent Keyden Linares-Hernandez of Rock Springs.
Aiden Robert Shaw: A boy born July 30, 2019, to parents Janie and Rilee Shaw of Green River.
Jax Adrian Matekovic: A boy born Aug. 1, 2019, to parents J.K. Matekovic and Sara Sisneros of Rock Springs.
Lucas Almeida: A boy born Aug. 2, 2019, to parents Ulysses and Kate Almeida of Rock Springs.
Alaynah Paige Householder: A girl born Aug. 3, 2019, to parents Jaylee Shalata and Jordan Householder of Rock Springs.
Greyson Paul Mitchell Kirsop: A boy born Aug. 5, 2019, to parents Holly Mayfield and Kaleb Kirson of Green River.
Kendall Jeffrey Fornengo: A boy born Aug. 6, 2019, to parents Damond B. Fornengo and Heather M. Swensen of Rock Springs.
Jensen Pharr: A boy born Aug. 8, 2019, to parents Jacob and Dakota Pharr of Rock Springs.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.
