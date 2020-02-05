ROCK SPRINGS — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Fallan Kay Jacobson: A girl born Dec. 17, 2019, to parents Jerry and Brian Jacobson of Rock Springs.
Cooper Antonio Lopez: A boy born Jan. 20, 2020, to parents Rito and Bailey Lopez of Rock Springs.
Eden Wayne Sims-Mills: A boy born Jan. 22, 2020, to parents Shaun Mills and Kayla Sims of Green River.
Ayleen Alejandra Valdes: A girl born Jan. 23, 2020, to parents Alejandro Valdes and Karina Cuevas of Pinedale.
Daymiun Martin Nicholson: A boy born Jan. 24, 2020, to parents Deanna Olinger of Rock Springs.
Kazleigh Kai Herrera-Dillon: A girl born Jan. 25, 2020, to parents Emilee Herrera and Caleb Dillon of Rock Springs.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.