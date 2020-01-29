ROCK SPRINGS — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Livvy Tym Wilde: A girl born Dec. 16, 2019, to parents Edwin and Amanda Wilde of Rock Springs.
Fallan Kay Jacobson: A girl born Dec. 17, 2019, to parents Jerry and Brian Jacobson of Rock Springs.
Isabella Luna Zendejas Govea: A girl born Dec. 18, 2019, to parents Jorge Elias Zendejas Perez and Jessica Govea Vargas of Green River.
Felix Gordon Reed: A boy born Dec. 18, 2019, to parents Baylee Wadsworth and Jesse Reed of Rock Springs.
Bradly Levern Triplett: A boy born Dec. 19, 2019, to parents Courtney Fletcher and Clinton Triplett of Rock Springs.
Jensen Dean Tyler: A boy born Dec. 20, 2019, to parents Cheyenne Goens and Joshua Tyler of Rock Springs.
Lamarra Lyon Mortensen: A girl born Dec. 21, 2019, to parents Danielle Phillips and Zane Mortensen of Rock Springs.
Savage Ryan Cole Scott: A boy born Dec. 29, 2019, to parents Ryan Lee Jones Scott and Jamilynn Groff of Rock Springs.
Enslee RettaMae McCurdy: A girl born Dec. 30, 2019, to parents Bryttnee and Chris McCurdy of Rock Springs.
Quincy Mae Lessard: A girl born Dec. 30, 2019, to parents Andrew and Whitney Lessard of Green River.
Devon Clayton Ray James: A boy born Dec. 30, 2019, to parents Alysa Avery and Larry James of Green River.
Rori Adel Zampedri: A girl born Dec. 30, 2019, to parents Kyle and Kikarra Zampedri of Rock Springs.
Yanni Maite Dominguez Rivera: A girl born Jan. 1, 2020, to parents Maria Manuela Aldo Alberto and Rivera Carrasco Dominguez Rivas of Rock Springs.
Elaine Rae Majhonovich: A girl born Jan. 2, 2020, to parents Jeffrey and Whitney Majhanovich of Rock Springs.
Kainan Joel Jorgensen: A boy born Jan. 4, 2020, to parents Colter and Talli Jorgensen of Rock Springs.
Jaxon Veazey House: A boy born Jan. 6, 2020, to parents Marissa Landrum and Bradley House of Rock Springs.
Jemma Louise Bolt: A girl born Jan. 10, 2020, to parents Mikaela and Jimmy Bolt of Rock Springs.
Kash Jay Young: A boy born Jan. 11, 2020, to parents Mackenzie Ebert and Cody Young of Rock Springs.
Rosealee Marie Hendrickson: A girl born Jan. 14, 2020, to parents Dakota Sackett and Cory Hendrickson of Rock Springs.
Daisleigh Skye Boyd: A girl born Jan. 14, 2020, to parents Zachary Boyd and Skye Bingmen of Rock Springs.
Stetson Michael Wayne Lansater: A boy born Jan. 16, 2020, to parents Dianna and Owen Lasater of Rock Springs.
Atreus Charles Mantell: A boy born Jan. 18, 2020, to parents Jessica Higgs and Trey Mantell of Rock Springs.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.
