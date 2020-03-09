ROCK SPRINGS — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Lyric Carol-Lynn K. Brangal: A girl born Feb. 13, 2020, to parents Alisha McArthur and Cadecne Brangal of Green River.
Jamie Vazquez: A boy born Feb. 18, 2020, to parents Brandon and Jamie and Aidee Vazquez of Rock Springs.
Addison Marie Bear: A girl born Feb. 19, 2020, to parents Alex and Emily Bear of Rock Springs.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.
