ROCK SPRINGS — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Killian Dean Watson: A boy born Jan. 29, 2020, to parents Brandon and Crystal Watson of Rock Springs.
Paisynn Jean-Matern Allred: A girl born Jan. 29, 2020, to parents Connor and Ashley Allred of Rock Springs.
Shaylynn DeAnn Fryer: A girl born Jan. 31, 2020, to parent Sierra DeAnn Fryer of Green River.
Ezra Liam Reed: A boy born Feb. 5, 2020, to parents Robert Reed and Sarah Gauna of Rock Springs.
Sienna Munoz: A girl born Feb. 11, 2020, to parents Shayleen Wilde and Antonia Munoz of Green River.
Waverly Stewart: A girl born Feb. 12, 2020, to parents Cory and Candice Stewart of Mountain View.
Nicholas Patrick Catania: A boy born Feb. 13, 2020, to parents Michael and Laura Catania of Rock Springs.
Codi Jade Martinez: A girl born Feb. 14, 2020, to parents Chase and Brooke Martinez of Green River.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.