ROCK SPRINGS — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Everlee Brielee Fennewald: A girl born July 12, 2020, to parents Christian Fennewald and Kennedy Neufer of Rock Springs.
Gavin Keith Kennedy: A boy born July 13, 2020, to parents Tyrel and Stacy Kennedy of Rock Springs.
Carter Andrew Lee Martin: A boy born July 15, 2020, to parents Sonya Drennin and Colby Martin of Rock Springs.
Lilly Mae Phillips: A girl born July 15, 2020, to parents Joshua Phillips and Michelle Hargrove of Rock Springs.
Charlee Barnum: A girl born July 19, 2020, to parents Ashley and Charlie Barnum of Rock Springs.
Cayson Levi Caddy: A boy born July 21, 2020, to parents Colt and Emily Caddy of Green River.
Taytum Reed: A girl born July 21, 2020, to parents Rex and Nikki Reed of Rock Springs.
Ryann Michael Frazier: A girl born July 23, 2020, to parents Stevie Nomis and Richard Frazier of Green River.
Jedrik LeRoy Watkins: A boy born July 23, 2020, to parents Ashley Ogden and Marshall Watkins of Farson.
Winston Michael Cloyd: A boy born July 22, 2020, to parents Randie Heward and Robert Cloyd of Rock Springs.
Bellemy Orestes Smith: A boy born July 22, 2020, to parents Anamarie Melgoza and Justin Smith of Rock Springs.
Skylar Grace Seitz: A girl born July 26, 2020, to parents Alex and Denise Seitz of Mountain View.
Mila Leona Williams: A girl born July 27, 2020, to parents Patrick and Lainy Williams of Big Piney.
Ellarya RayAnn Williams: A girl born July 27, 2020, to parents Patrick and Lainy Williams of Big Piney.
Zoey Alana Flores: A girl born July 29, 2020, to parents Josh Flores and Angela Chase of Green River.
Kamri Jayde Bettolo: A girl born Aug. 1, 2020, to parents Eric and Vanessa Bettolo of Rock Springs.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.
