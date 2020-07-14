ROCK SPRINGS — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Shiloh Grace Raney: A girl born June 15, 2020, to parents Brad and Natalie Raney of Green River.
MaKenzie Marie Luce: A girl born June 18, 2020, to parents Coulter and Andrea Luce of Rock Springs.
Leelind Shane McWhorter: A boy born June 19, 2020, to parents Jerrid and Shuree McWhorter of Rock Springs.
Colter Steven Shaw: A boy born June 20, 2020, to parents Chris and Kaila Shaw of Rock Springs.
Jaxtyn Ryker Chorazewitz: A boy born June 22, 2020, to parents Kelcee Smith and Andrew Chorazewitz of Rock Springs.
Ivy Marie Whicker: A girl born June 22, 2020, to parents Joseph and Gabriel Brooks of Rock Springs.
Maizie Jae Lake: A girl born June 23, 2020, to parents Andrew and Jessica Lake of Rock Springs.
Jayden James Rodriguez: A boy born June 23, 2020, to parents Sarah Phillips and Joe Rodriguez of Rock Springs.
Alayna Carol Jean Seely: A girl born June 24, 2020, to parents Brittni Campbell and Brenden Seely of Rock Springs.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.
