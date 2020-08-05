ROCK SPRINGS — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Everly Jean Hefner: A girl born June 28, 2020, to parents Jon and Ronda Hefner of Rock Springs.
Jacob Hayden Trefethen: A boy born June 30, 2020, to parents Michael and Sarah Trefethen of Green River.
Kylo Ray Brown: A boy born June 30, 2020, to parents Darellyn Hughes and Bryant Brown of Rock Springs.
Graham Joseph Snyder: A boy born July 1, 2020, to parents Joseph and Cassidy Snyder of Rock Springs.
Gianna Scarlett Villaueva: A girl born July 2, 2020, to parents Felipe Isaac Villanueva Vazquez and Maribel Juarez of Rock Springs.
Brinlee Jane Alyse Simpson: A girl born July 3, 2020, to parents Dakota and Breanna Simpson of Rock Springs.
Elisabeth Viola Noelle Valdez: A girl born July 4, 2020, to parents Rolando and Danielle Valdez of Rock Springs.
Kye Reuter Zanetti: A boy born July 7, 2020, to parents Alyssa Richards and Billy Zanettiof Rock Springs.
Xaylah Angilene Beecham: A girl born July 9, 2020, to parents Serenity Lowrey and Christopher Beecham Jr. of Rock Springs.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.
