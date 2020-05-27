ROCK SPRINGS — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Kyler Ryland Gribble: A boy born March 4, 2020, to parents Dale and Darcy Gribble of Rock Springs.
Liam Lau: A boy born March 4, 2020, to parents Henry and Siobhian Lau of Rock Springs.
Treyson Brian Jeppson: A boy born March 5, 2020, to parents Jordan and Jenika Jeppson of Rock Springs.
Roxzen Domanic Calderone: A boy born April 22, 2020, to parents Jordan and Robert Calderone of Rock Springs.
Laya Portillo: A girl born April 24, 2020, to parents Lexie Spruell and Preston Portillo of Rock Springs.
Tyler Shane Fritzel: A boy born April 24, 2020, to parents Steven Fritzel and Kristin Botkin of Rock Springs.
Charli Crystal Hermansen: A girl born April 27, 2020, to parents Kassie and Kelly Hermansen of Green River.
Bowen Rhys Chabre: A boy born April 28, 2020, to parents Bryan Chabre and Denielle McAffee of Rock Springs.
Chevelle Maria Mitchell: A girl born April 29, 2020, to parents Hayden Mitchell and Amanda DeBorton of Rock Springs.
Tesni Rae Cover: A girl born April 30, 2020, to parents Brandon and Samantha Cover of Green River.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.