ROCK SPRINGS — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Haizley Arlene Zajic: A girl born March 7, 2020, to parents Tasheena Hall and Steven Zajic of Green River.
Henley Justine Koshar: A girl born March 10, 2020, to parents Lisa and T.R. Koshar of Rock Springs.
Xavier Moen: A boy born March 11, 2020, to parents Aaron and Natausha Moen of Rock Springs.
Aries Carroll Gilbert: A boy born March 12, 2020, to parents Neil and Brandi Gilbert of Rock Springs.
Briar Jane Covalt: A girl born March 16, 2020, to parents Taylor and Marissa Covalt of Rock Springs.
Eli Salvatore Mansir: A boy born March 17, 2020, to parents Zack and Elyse Mansir of Lyman.
Greyson Lee Reid: A boy born March 17, 2020, to parents Jessie and Rhiannon Reid of Rock Springs.
Robyn Sabine Stillman: A girl born March 17, 2020, to parents Savannah and Myles Stillman of Rock Springs.
Raylan Derbonne: A boy born March 18, 2020, to parents Thias Krieger and Garrett Derbonne of Rock Springs.
Zirra Skye Riffer: A girl born March 22, 2020, to parents T.J. and Shaylyn Riffer of Mountain View.
Kyri Khaos Loveridge: A boy born March 22, 2020, to parents Chavnten and Maxwell Loveridge of Rock Springs.
Leonardo Manuel Diaz: A boy born March 23, 2020, to parents Josefina Ibarra Gonzalez and Cristian A. Diaz of Rock Springs.
Clifton Michael Criswell: A boy born March 24, 2020, to parents Lillian and Chaunce Criswell of Rock Springs.
William Daniel Meier: A boy born March 26, 2020, to parents Kyle and Tiffany Meier of Fort Bridger.
Wyatt Hayes Liptak: A boy born March 26, 2020, to parents Kayla and Scott Liptak of Rock Springs.
Exavior Issac Chatwin: A boy born March 29, 2020, to parent Kali Chatwin of Rock Springs.
Eleanor Jane Newman: A girl born April 1, 2020, to parents Lindsey and Jeremy Newman of Green River.
Jaycee Jo Gil: A girl born April 2, 2020, to parents Carissa Webb and Andrew Gil of Rock Springs.
BettyAnne Arlene France: A girl born April 2, 2020, to parents Brad and Nichole France of Rock Springs.
Tate Russell Hildebrant: A boy born April 3, 2020, to parents Brian and Brittany Hildebrant of Rock Springs.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.