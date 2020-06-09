Births
ROCK SPRINGS — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Reilly James Runkel: A boy born May 16, 2020, to parents David and Ashley Runkel of Rock Springs.
August Eugene Reitz: A boy born May 20, 2020, to parents John and Carrie Reitz of Green River.
Daelynn Paige Brege: A girl born May 21, 2020, to parents Desirea Larsen and Damion Brege of Rock Springs.
Finn William Harrison Gardner: A boy born May 26, 2020, to parents Mathew and Samantha Gardner of Green River.
Scottie Helen Erickson: A girl born May 28, 2020, to parents Chris and Lyndsie Erickson of Rock Springs.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.
