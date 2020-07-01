ROCK SPRINGS — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Preslee Kay Serfoss: A girl born May 31, 2020, to parents Justin Serfoss and Jordyn Dittmer of Rock Springs.
Liam Hayes Morris: A boy born May 31, 2020, to parents Christopher and Nicole Morris of Rock Springs.
Molly Anne Kortnik: A girl born June 2, 2020, to parents Emily and Koritnik of Rock Springs.
Olivia Blake Lintz: A girl born June 2, 2020, to parents Weston and Valerie Lintz of Green River.
Royce Daniel James Saiz: A boy born June 2, 2020, to parents Hayley Fennell and Richard Saiz of Rock Springs.
Benjamin Blaize Carl Cilensek: A boy born June 3, 2020, to parents Benjamin Carl and Alexie Jo Cilensek of Rock Springs.
Kiara Linn Mills: A girl born June 4, 2020, to parents Michelle Mills and Phillip MacGirvin of Rock Springs.
Lillian Rae Lux: A girl born June 8, 2020, to parents Jeff and Melody Lux of Rock Springs.
Jax Lee James: A boy born June 8, 2020, to parents Kristina Blount and Daniel James of Reliance.
Haizlee Michelle Spruell: A girl born June 9, 2020, to parents Anyah Harris and Nathan Spruell of Rock Springs.
Huxley Karr Mitchell: A boy born June 11, 2020, to parents Keegan and Jessie Mitchell of Green River.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.
