ROCK SPRINGS — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Logan Powell Smith: A boy born May 5, 2020, to parents Angel Lee and Donald Smith of Rock Springs.
Jayven Lyle Overy: A boy born May 5, 2020, to parents Natalya Robberson and Derek Overy of Rock Springs.
Mary Ruth Taliaferro Collins: A girl born May 5, 2020, to parents Travis and Jordan Collins of Kemmerer.
Ambria Mari-Lynn Hart: A girl born May 5, 2020, to parents Austyn and Morgan Hart of Rock Springs.
Millie Jo Searle: A girl born May 7, 2020, to parents Miles and Brandi Searle of Rock Springs.
Oliver Grey Mace: A boy born May 7, 2020, to parents Josh Mace and Tasha Rockwell of Green River.
Remington Dean Thomas: A boy born May 15, 2020, to parents T.J. Thomas and Tori Dinkins of Farson.
Levi Aurelius Ryan: A boy born May 16, 2020, to parents Shawn and Krystal Ryan of Farson.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.
