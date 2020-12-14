SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Justin Jay Bartlett: A boy born Nov. 10, 2020, to parents J. Bartlett and Natoshia Seely of Rock Springs.
Archer Alan Marchisio: A boy born Nov. 13, 2020, to parents Rhyan and Bethany Marchisio of Rock Springs.
Mia Zoe Virgilio-Martinez: A girl born Nov. 16, 2020, to parents Sandro Virgilio Fonsecaand Aurora Heidi Martinez Ramos of Rock Springs.
Azekiel Arnest Chavez: A boy born Nov. 17, 2020, to parents Emilo and BrittaniChavez of Rock Springs.
Oliver Lye Schantle: A boy born Nov. 17, 2020, to parents Alexis McKinlay and Kamron Schantle of Green River.
Alex Frederick Wille: A boy born Nov. 18, 2020, to parents Levi and Lexie Wille of Green River.
Booker Robertson: A boy born Nov. 20, 2020, to parents Layne and Maranda Robertson of Rock Springs.
Kameron Floyd Campbell: A boy born Nov. 23, 2020, to parents Monica and Gabe Campbell of Rock Springs.
Calvin Henry Crawford: A boy born Nov. 24, 2020, to parents Jonathon and Anna Crawford of Rock Springs.
Keagen Lyle Poll: A boy born Nov. 25, 2020, to parents Kenna Palmer and Mathew Poll of Rock Springs.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.
