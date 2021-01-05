SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Edwardo Isaias Ortega Padilla: A boy born Nov. 21, 2020, to parents Hector Ortega and Gisgla Padilla of Rock Springs.
Finn Thomas Gardea: A boy born Nov. 30, 2020, to parents Felicia Grawrord and Richard Gardea of Green River.
Micneal Calvin Linmer: A boy born Dec. 1, 2020, to parent Paige Linmer of Green River.
Oakley Bluemel: A girl born Dec. 2, 2020, to parents Travis and Becky Bluemel of Granger.
Canaan Patrick-Ray Martinez: A boy born Dec. 2, 2020, to parents Tycee Nelsen and Raymond Martinez of Green River.
Edwardo Isaias Ortega Padilla: A boy born Dec. 4, 2020, to parents Ryan and Masia Kendall of Rock Springs.
Sailor Scott Turnbull: A girl born Dec. 6, 2020, to parents Brady and Rebecca Turnbull of Green River.
Huxten James Haggit: A boy born Dec. 6, 2020, to parents Tim Haggit and Alexis Viera of Rock Springs.
Kyra Hope Ostler: A girl born Dec. 8, 2020, to parents Tamra and Cameron Ostler of Rock Springs.
Elijah Dean Whiting: A boy born Dec. 10, 2020, to parent Shelbie Whiting of Rock Springs.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.
